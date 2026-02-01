Budget 2026: Outlay on electronics manufacturing to be increased to Rs 40,000 crore in FY27

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to increase the outlay on electronics manufacturing to Rs 40,000 crore in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27, she said high-tech tool rooms will be established at two locations to give push to capital goods manufacturing.

Sitharaman also proposed a scheme for container manufacturing to create globally competitive ecosystem.

Three dedicated chemical parks will also be set up to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependency, she added.

The move comes amid a massive thrust by the government on increasing electronics manufacturing in the country.