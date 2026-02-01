Budget 2026: What turns costlier, what's cheaper?

MUMBAI: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented her ninth consecutive Budget, for the year 2026-27.

The following goods and services will be cheaper and dearer from April 1.

Cheaper Items

1. As many as 16 drugs for rare and cancer diseases with basic customs duty (BCD) exemption.

2. Overseas tourism packages as tax collected at source has been slashed from 5–20% to 2%.

3. Foreign education due to the reduction in TDS under LRS (large remittances scheme) for education expenses from 10% to 5%.

4. Alcoholic liquor scrap and certain minerals with duty reduction from 5% to 2%.

5. Shoe uppers exports with the duty-free imports being allowed.

6. Energy transition equipment as the government is planning to exempt basic customs duty (BCD) on its imports.

7. Solar glass ingredients as the BCD is exempted on its imports as well.