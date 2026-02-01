Capex raised 9 pc to Rs 12.2 lakh crore, but execution remains challenge

The Union Budget has pegged capital expenditure (capex) at Rs 12.2 lakh crore for the financial year 2026–27, a 9% increase from the Rs 11 lakh crore allocated for FY 2025–26, with experts welcoming the rise but flagging persistent execution challenges.

Capex growth has slowed in the ongoing FY26 after rising 10.5% in FY25, 28.3% in FY24, 25.4% in FY23 and 37% in FY22. As a share of GDP, capex remains broadly unchanged at around 3.1% for both FY 2025–26 and FY 2026–27.

According to the first advance estimates released by the National Statistics Office, India’s real GDP is projected to grow by 7.4% in FY 2025–26, while nominal GDP growth is estimated at 8%.

Presenting her ninth Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the higher allocation was intended to sustain momentum in infrastructure creation and support long-term economic growth.

“Public capital expenditure has increased manifold from 2 lakh crore in 2014–15 to an allocation of 11.2 lakh crore in 2025–26. In this coming year, that is, financial year 2026–27, I propose to increase it to 12.2 lakh crores to continue the momentum,” she said.

Sitharaman said the government would continue to prioritise infrastructure development in cities with populations of over five lakh, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities that have emerged as key growth centres.

She proposed an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore per City Economic Region over five years for implementation.

While industry experts broadly welcomed the capex increase, they cautioned that execution remains a key concern. Sandeep Upadhyay, Managing Director – Infrastructure Advisory at Centrum Capital, said that while the 2026 Budget positions infrastructure as the engine for India’s next phase of growth, challenges persist.