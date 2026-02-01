Gold, silver futures plummet 9 pc to hit lower circuit levels ahead of Budget

Ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, gold and silver prices fell upto 9 per cent in futures trade early on Sunday, as investors extended profit booking.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the 2026-27 for a record ninth time on Sunday.

The rout extended for the second straight day, with the April contract for gold futures declining Rs 13,711, or 9 per cent, to Rs 1,38,634 per 10 grams, touching its lower circuit level in the futures trade on the MCX.

In the previous session, the yellow metal plunged Rs 31,617, or 17.2 per cent, to close at Rs 1,52,345 per 10 grams, after hitting a record high of Rs 1,93,096 per 10 grams on Thursday.