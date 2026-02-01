Government plans Rs 17.2 trillion market borrowing for FY27 despite lower fiscal deficit target

MUMBAI: Despite pegging a lower than expected fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP for the next financial year, the Union Budget 2027 has proposed higher than anticipated market borrowing to fund government expenditure, triggering a sharp sell-off in the markets amid concerns that heavy government borrowing could crowd out private investment and raise the cost of capital.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, proposed gross market borrowings of Rs 17.2 trillion for FY27.

In FY26, the government’s gross market borrowings stood at Rs 14.8 trillion, while net borrowings were Rs 12.5 trillion.

“To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.7 trillion. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources. The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore,” Sitharaman said.