Tata Motors widens gap with rivals to cement No. 2 spot in domestic car sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) consolidated its position as India’s second largest carmaker in the domestic passenger vehicle market in January 2026, widening the gap over rivals Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).

TMPVL reported domestic sales of 70,222 units during the month, ahead of M&M by 6,712 units and Hyundai by 11,115 units. M&M sold 63,510 units, while Hyundai recorded domestic sales of 59,107 units.

However, Hyundai retained its position as the second largest carmaker from India when domestic and export sales are combined.

Tata Motors achieved its highest ever monthly sales in January 2026, crossing 71,000 units. Domestic sales grew 46% year on year to 70,222 units, while exports surged 252% to 844 units.

The compact SUV Nexon clocked its strongest ever monthly performance with over 23,000 units sold, while Punch sales touched a record 19,000 units.

The company said it is witnessing strong traction across all its new launches and is ramping up production of the newly launched Sierra SUV to meet rising customer demand.