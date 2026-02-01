Tata Motors widens gap with rivals to cement No. 2 spot in domestic car sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) consolidated its position as India’s second largest carmaker in the domestic passenger vehicle market in January 2026, widening the gap over rivals Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL).
TMPVL reported domestic sales of 70,222 units during the month, ahead of M&M by 6,712 units and Hyundai by 11,115 units. M&M sold 63,510 units, while Hyundai recorded domestic sales of 59,107 units.
However, Hyundai retained its position as the second largest carmaker from India when domestic and export sales are combined.
Tata Motors achieved its highest ever monthly sales in January 2026, crossing 71,000 units. Domestic sales grew 46% year on year to 70,222 units, while exports surged 252% to 844 units.
The compact SUV Nexon clocked its strongest ever monthly performance with over 23,000 units sold, while Punch sales touched a record 19,000 units.
The company said it is witnessing strong traction across all its new launches and is ramping up production of the newly launched Sierra SUV to meet rising customer demand.
Mahindra & Mahindra reported domestic passenger vehicle sales of 63,510 units in January, marking a 25% year on year growth.
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in January by achieving SUV sales of 63,510 units, a growth of 25%.”
Hyundai posted its highest ever monthly domestic sales at 59,107 units in January 2026, up 9.5% from a year earlier. The company also reported its highest ever total monthly sales of 73,137 units, an increase of 11.5%, driven by export volumes of 14,030 units, which grew 20.9%.
Tarun Garg, MD and CEO, HMIL, said the strong export performance reflected growing global confidence in the brand.
“The remarkable 20.9% growth in exports to 14,030 units underscores the trust brand Hyundai continues to inspire across global markets. As we look ahead in the year, we will continue to lead with purpose creating enduring value for our customers, empowering our stakeholders and shaping the future of mobility in India,” Garg said.
Despite Tata Motors outperforming M&M and Hyundai in recent months, Mahindra ended calendar year 2025 as India’s second largest carmaker with sales of 5.93 lakh units.
Tata Motors ranked third with 5.68 lakh units, while Hyundai slipped to fourth place with sales of 5.60 lakh units, down from its second position in 2024.
Maruti Suzuki continued to dominate the market, with sales of 17.86 lakh units in 2025, accounting for nearly 40% of total passenger vehicle sales in the country.
Among other manufacturers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported total sales of 33,880 units in January 2026, including 30,630 units in the domestic market, up 17%, and exports of 3,250 units, a 2% increase. Kia India also began calendar year 2026 on a positive note, posting total sales of 27,603 units, up 10% year on year.