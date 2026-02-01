Tata Motors widens lead over rivals, firms up India No. 2 carmaker rank

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) solidified its position as India’s second-largest carmaker in January 2026, outpacing rivals Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) in the domestic passenger vehicle market.
TMPVL recorded domestic sales of 70,222 units, surpassing M&M’s 63,510 units by 6,712 units and HMIL’s 59,107 units by 11,115 units.
However, HMIL remained the second-largest carmaker from India when overall sales (domestic and exports) are taken into account.
Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever monthly sales of over 71,000 units in January 2026 with domestic sales growing at 46% to 70,222 units and exports surging 252% to 844 units. Compact SUV Nexon delivered its strongest-ever monthly sales with 23,000+ units last month while Punch model sales hit a high of 19,000 units.
Tata Motors said that they are seeing strong traction across all new launches and are ramping up newly launched Sierra SUV production to meet customer demand.
Mahindra & Mahindra’s PV sales stood at 63,510 units in the domestic market last month, a growth of 25% year-on-year. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, “Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in January by achieving SUV sales of 63,510 units, a growth of 25%.”
Hyundai recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic sales of 59,107 units in January 2026, up 9.5% year-on-year. HMIL also achieved its highest-ever total monthly sales of 73,137 units last month, a growth of 11.5%, including monthly export sales of 14,030 units, up 20.9%.
Tarun Garg, MD & CEO, HMIL, said that the remarkable 20.9% growth in exports to 14,030 units underscores the trust brand Hyundai continues to inspire across global markets.
“As we look ahead in the year, we will continue to lead with purpose - creating enduring value for our customers, empowering our stakeholders and shaping the future of mobility in India,” added Garg.
While Tata Motors has outsold M&M and Hyundai in recent months, Mahindra was the second largest carmaker in calendar year 2025, selling 5.93 lakh units. Tata Motors ranked third with 5.68 lakh units while Hyundai slipped from second place in 2024 to fourth in 2025, with sales of 5.60 lakh units.
Maruti Suzuki remained the undisputed market leader with its sales coming at 17.86 lakh units in 2025, accounting for nearly 40% of total passenger vehicle sales.
Meanwhile, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported total sales of 33,880 units in January 2026. This includes 30,630 units sold in the domestic market, up 17%, while 3,250 units were exported, up 2%. Kia India commenced the calendar year 2026 on a positive note, reporting total sales of 27,603 units, up 10% y-o-y.