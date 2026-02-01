Tata Motors widens lead over rivals, firms up India No. 2 carmaker rank

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) solidified its position as India’s second-largest carmaker in January 2026, outpacing rivals Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) in the domestic passenger vehicle market.

TMPVL recorded domestic sales of 70,222 units, surpassing M&M’s 63,510 units by 6,712 units and HMIL’s 59,107 units by 11,115 units.

However, HMIL remained the second-largest carmaker from India when overall sales (domestic and exports) are taken into account.

Tata Motors achieved its highest-ever monthly sales of over 71,000 units in January 2026 with domestic sales growing at 46% to 70,222 units and exports surging 252% to 844 units. Compact SUV Nexon delivered its strongest-ever monthly sales with 23,000+ units last month while Punch model sales hit a high of 19,000 units.

Tata Motors said that they are seeing strong traction across all new launches and are ramping up newly launched Sierra SUV production to meet customer demand.

Mahindra & Mahindra’s PV sales stood at 63,510 units in the domestic market last month, a growth of 25% year-on-year. Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M said, “Building on the strong momentum of last year's performance, we began the year on a strong note in January by achieving SUV sales of 63,510 units, a growth of 25%.”