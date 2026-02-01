Union Budget 2026: Key numbers to watch out for

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget for the year 2026-27, for a record ninth time on Sunday.

The minister, who has held the position since 2019 and is the longest serving finance minister, will carry the Budget documents in paperless form, a change she implemented four years ago.

As she presents her ninth staright Budget, here are the key elements to watch out for:

Fiscal Deficit: The budgeted fiscal deficit, which is the difference between the government expenditure and income, for the current fiscal (April 2025 to March 2026 or FY26), is estimated at 4.4 per cent of GDP.

Having achieved a fiscal consolidation roadmap with a deficit below 4.5 per cent of GDP in FY26, markets will keenly watch for direction on debt-to-GDP reduction in the FY27 Budget, as well as whether the government will provide a specific fiscal deficit number for the next financial year.

There is an expectation that the government could announce a fiscal deficit of 4 per cent of the GDP for FY27.

Capital Expenditure: The government's planned capital expenditure for this fiscal year is budgeted at Rs 11.2 lakh crore.

The government is likely to maintain its focus on capital expenditure in the upcoming Budget, with a 10-15 per cent increase in the capex target from the current level, as private sector players remain cautious.

The government would have space for capex, and it should be in excess of Rs 12 lakh crore, as the pay revision will be announced in FY28, leaving little room for others.

Debt Roadmap: The finance minister, in her 2024-25 budget speech, had stated that from 2026-27 onwards, fiscal policy would endeavour to maintain the fiscal deficit in a way that the central government debt is on a declining path as a percentage of GDP.