City Union Bank reports 16% rise in net profit to Rs 332 crore

The bank’s CASA grew from Rs 16,132 crore in Q3FY25 to Rs 19,233 crore in Q3FY26. Its NII increased from Rs 588 crore in Q3FY25 to Rs 752 crore in Q3FY26, showing better lending performance.

Recoveries also showed improvement in the December quarter as gross NPA from 2.42% in Q2FY26 to 2.17% in Q3 and 3.36% in Q3FY25. Also, net NPA rate also fell from 0.90% in Q2FY26 to 0.78% Q2FY26 and 1.42% in Q3FY25, reflecting control in slippages.

The bank made a provision of Rs 468 crore as of December 31, 2025, as against Rs 402 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank has also allocated Rs 2 crore under “Employees Costs” towards the implementation of the new labour codes. It has 8,573 employees and 901 branches across India.