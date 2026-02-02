Janata Sahakari Bank selects TCS BaNCS to modernise banking platform

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune (JSBL) has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform to modernise its core and digital banking systems to improve its operational efficiency.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deploy its integrated banking product suite to support JSBL Pune’s digital transformation.
Through this transformation, JSBL Pune will adopt a new-age core and digital banking solution covering core banking, payments, trade finance, and AML and KYC compliance capabilities. The bank plans to accelerate growth, strengthen risk controls, improve credit quality, and enhance customer experience.
JSBL is among the leading urban co-operative banks in India, with a nationwide presence. The bank provides savings accounts, deposit services, loans, credit facilities, and digital banking services to individuals and local and semi-urban businesses.
Jagdish P. Kashyap, CEO, JSBL Pune, said, “At Janata Sahakari Bank, our commitment has always been to deliver superior banking experiences to our customers, while serving their specific financial needs. By partnering with TCS BaNCS for our digital core transformation, we are taking a significant step forward in providing seamless, innovative, and customer-centric banking services. This transformation will empower our customers with faster, more intuitive digital solutions, ensuring that their needs remain at the heart of everything we do.”
Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Global Head, Financial Solutions, TCS, said, “We are delighted at this partnership with Janata Sahakari Bank and extend our commitment to providing modern and secure banking solutions to the urban co-operative banking sector in India. We are happy to bring to JSB a future-ready solution which incorporates some of the unique needs of this segment while also bringing in the best global practices and processes.”
The new ecosystem will enable digital onboarding, self-service portals, and API-driven services, supporting faster account opening, improved service delivery, and access to advanced banking products. The bank will also be able to digitise its trade finance operations with real-time processing and integrated compliance monitoring.