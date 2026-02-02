Janata Sahakari Bank selects TCS BaNCS to modernise banking platform

Janata Sahakari Bank Pune (JSBL) has selected the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform to modernise its core and digital banking systems to improve its operational efficiency.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will deploy its integrated banking product suite to support JSBL Pune’s digital transformation.

Through this transformation, JSBL Pune will adopt a new-age core and digital banking solution covering core banking, payments, trade finance, and AML and KYC compliance capabilities. The bank plans to accelerate growth, strengthen risk controls, improve credit quality, and enhance customer experience.

JSBL is among the leading urban co-operative banks in India, with a nationwide presence. The bank provides savings accounts, deposit services, loans, credit facilities, and digital banking services to individuals and local and semi-urban businesses.