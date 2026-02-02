Market stages recovery after securities transactions tax triggered Budget Day crash

Indian equity markets staged a rebound on Monday after facing intense selling pressure on Budget Day. The two benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty - advanced more than 1% each on Monday as investors analysed the fine print of Budget 2026.

The BSE Sensex closed at 81,666.46 levels, up 943.52 points or 1.1%, while the NSE Nifty50 index was up 262.95 points or 1.06% at 25,088.40 levels. In the broader market, the NSE MidCap 100 and the Nifty SmallCap 100 indices surged about 1% each.

The recovery came after the equity market crashed on Budget Day as the central government’s decision to increase the securities transactions tax (STT) on derivatives trading spooked investors. The domestic benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, fell nearly 3% each intraday on Sunday and settled lower by 2%.

The widespread selling had wiped out about Rs 11 lakh crore from the m-cap of BSE listed firms on Sunday.

“The Budget was largely in line with our modest expectations, but short of high impact immediate measures, signaling more of continuity in the fiscal approach of past five years. The Finance Minister balanced the imperatives of staying on the fiscal consolidation path with sustaining growth dynamics, while also seeking to fortify India’s business architecture against prevailing geopolitical headwinds,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services .

The currency also showed signs of stability, with the rupee strengthening by 37 paise to 91.56 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, gold and silver registered another session of heavy selling on Monday. In the past three sessions, gold and silver futures have fallen by more than 41% and 25%, respectively.