Silver futures contracts hit a low of Rs 2.25 lakh per kg, down 46% in three sessions

Gold and silver fell sharply again on Monday as investors rushed to book profits amid the strengthening of the dollar. The MCX gold rate for April futures contracts opened at Rs 146,000 per 10 grams on Monday and hit a low of Rs 137,065 before staging a recovery. As of 8 pm, it was trading in the green at the Rs 148,000 level.

The MCX silver price for March futures contracts opened 0.69% lower at Rs 267,501 per kilogram on Monday but plunged 15% shortly to a low of Rs 225,805 per kg. At this level, the white metal was down 46% or Rs 1.94 lakh from its record high of Rs 4,20,000, hit on January 30. As of 8 pm, the MCX silver price for March futures was hovering around the Rs 252,000 level.

The sharp sell-off, after a record-breaking rally, is primarily attributed to a strong dollar amid US President Donald Trump’s decision to pick Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve chairman. Investors perceive Warsh as more hawkish than other contenders and his appointment is likely to pave the way for a tighter monetary policy. This in turn would support the dollar and hurt assets like gold.

Further, the CME Group’s (which runs the COMEX exchange) decision to raise margin requirements twice in three days for several commodities added to the selling pressure.

Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said that gold traded sharply weak in the early morning session as CME Gold slipped below the $4500 mark, dragging MCX Gold down nearly Rs 9,000 to sub-Rs 1,38,000 levels.