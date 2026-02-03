Air India orders fleet-wide checks on Boeing 787s after fuel switch glitch on London–Bengaluru flight

The airline has since initiated fleet-wide inspections of fuel control switches across its Dreamliner aircraft. Internal assessments so far have not identified similar defects on planes already checked, and operations have continued normally, with only the affected aircraft remaining out of service pending detailed examination.

Fuel control switches regulate the flow of fuel to an aircraft’s engines and are among the most critical controls on the flight deck. Any uncommanded movement toward the cutoff position can lead to an immediate loss of thrust on the affected engine, making the integrity of the switch and its locking mechanism essential, particularly during start-up, takeoff and climb.

The latest report has drawn added scrutiny because of heightened sensitivity around fuel control switch behaviour following a fatal Air India crash near Ahmedabad in June last year, in which investigators found that both engine fuel switches had moved to cutoff shortly after takeoff. In the aftermath of that accident, Indian aviation authorities had directed operators to carry out checks of the switch mechanisms on relevant aircraft types, including the Boeing 787, and Air India had reported at the time that no abnormalities were detected.

That a new anomaly has now been reported, despite earlier inspections, raises questions about whether existing checks are sufficient to detect subtle mechanical wear, latch degradation or intermittent faults that may not be apparent during routine examinations. Aviation safety specialists note that while these switches are designed to require deliberate pilot action, ageing components, repeated use and manufacturing tolerances can, over time, affect how securely they lock into position.

From a regulatory standpoint, the DGCA is expected to closely monitor Air India’s inspection programme and may seek additional data from Boeing on the design, service history and any known reliability trends associated with the switch assemblies. Depending on findings, the matter could lead to updated maintenance guidance, more frequent inspections or, in the longer term, design modifications.

For Air India, which is in the midst of a wide-ranging fleet renewal and transformation programme, the episode underscores the operational and reputational importance of proactive safety management. By grounding the affected aircraft and launching fleet-wide checks without waiting for a directive, the airline has signalled an intent to err on the side of caution.

At present, there is no indication of widespread defects across the Dreamliner fleet, and the airline has not announced any cancellations or large-scale disruptions linked to the inspections. However, the incident is likely to keep attention firmly on the reliability of cockpit control systems and the robustness of inspection regimes, not just in India but across the global aviation industry.

As investigators and engineers work to determine whether the London–Bengaluru aircraft’s issue points to an isolated mechanical fault or a broader pattern, the episode serves as a reminder that even small components can have outsized safety implications, and that continuous vigilance remains central to modern airline operations.