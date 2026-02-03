Crude imports from US may rise up to 10% of total sourcing

The US crude is expected to emerge as the primary beneficiary of this bilateral trade deal with the US, potentially accounting for up to ~10% of India’s crude intake. According to the industry analyst, this will largely displace lighter West African grades rather than Russian supply. According to commodity market analytics firm Kpler, Venezuelan crude may reappear opportunistically, but volumes are expected to remain episodic and constrained by weaker economics, sanctions compliance, insurance, and blending requirements.

India and the US late Tuesday night announced a bilateral trade deal that includes a reduction in tariffs from 50% to 18% on Indian goods exported to the US. The US President said both countries aim to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion. He also mentioned that India has agreed to stop buying Russian oil and instead purchase much larger volumes from the US, and potentially from Venezuela. Trump said that India committed to “BUY AMERICAN” at a much higher level, including purchases of over $500 billion worth of US energy, technology, coal, agriculture, and other products. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Made in India products will now face a reduced tariff of 18%.

“Instead, the trade deal reinforces India’s ongoing diversification strategy at the margin. US crude is emerging as the primary beneficiary, potentially accounting for up to ~10% of India’s crude intake, largely displacing lighter West African grades rather than Russian supply,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst, refining & modeling at Kpler.

He further added that the trade deal is unlikely to result in a near-term reduction in India’s Russian crude imports. According to him, Russian volumes remain largely locked in for the next 8–10 weeks and continue to be economically critical for India’s complex refining system, supported by deep discounts on Urals relative to ICE Brent.