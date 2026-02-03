India-US trade deal to boost country's manufacturing: FM Nirmala Sitaraman

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday welcomed the reduction in United States' tariffs on Indian goods, describing the development as a major boost for the 'Made in India' initiative.

Taking to social media platform X, the finance minister said that Indian products would now face a reduced reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent.

"Good news for #MadeInIndia products. They will now face reduced tariff of 18%. Thanking the leadership of PM @narendramodi and @POTUS for this development. People of our two large democracies stand to benefit," she said in a post on X.