Sensex ends near 78,000, Nifty tops 25,700 on India–US trade breakthrough

Markets opened with a strong gap-up and maintained positive momentum through most of the session, supported by sustained institutional buying and short-covering. Banking and financial stocks rallied on expectations that stronger external demand and a firmer growth outlook would translate into healthier credit growth and improved asset quality. Capital goods and infrastructure shares benefited from optimism around manufacturing-led expansion and continued public investment. Even defensives such as FMCG and pharmaceuticals saw steady inflows, underscoring the breadth of the advance.

The rally in equities was accompanied by a sharp appreciation in the Indian rupee, which strengthened against the US dollar as confidence in India’s external position improved. Bond yields eased modestly, reflecting expectations that improved trade prospects and capital inflows could help contain inflationary pressures and support macro stability. Together, the moves in currency and fixed income markets reinforced the positive signal coming from equities.

Tuesday’s strong close also represented a sentiment reset after markets had been under pressure in recent days following Budget-related concerns and apprehensions around potential tax and regulatory changes. Those worries had triggered profit-taking and heightened volatility, particularly in derivative-heavy segments. The trade deal announcement helped shift focus back to India’s medium-term growth story and its attractiveness as an investment destination, especially at a time when global investors are selectively reallocating capital toward faster-growing economies.

Looking ahead, market participants will watch closely for confirmation of sustained foreign institutional inflows, follow-through buying in export-oriented sectors, and cues from upcoming corporate earnings. While near-term technical indicators suggest the possibility of some consolidation after the sharp run-up, the overall tone has turned decisively constructive. If supportive global cues and positive domestic data continue, Tuesday’s rally could mark the beginning of a broader recovery phase for Indian equities rather than a one-day relief bounce.