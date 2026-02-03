US-India trade deal restores confidence in IT outsourcing, GCC investments

The US-India trade deal has eased concerns around outsourcing, helping Indian IT firms and global capability centres (GCC) regain confidence as US companies resume long-term technology and investment plans.

From an India-specific perspective, the deal has helped remove uncertainty from the $283 billion IT industry. While tariffs do not directly apply to IT services, uncertainty around trade relations has begun to affect confidence in data sovereignty, political alignment, and India’s access to emerging technologies. The latest announcement has brought clarity to boardrooms assessing long-term outsourcing and global delivery strategies.

The easing of trade-related concerns is also expected to benefit GCCs. Several US companies with existing centres in India, as well as those considering new ones, had adopted a wait-and-watch approach amid trade friction. With the announcement, stalled plans are expected to move forward, supporting higher-value digital, engineering and technology work from India.

Gaurav Vasu, Founder and CEO of UnearthInsight, said the deal provides much-needed clarity for the sector. “The India–US trade deal brings clarity for Indian IT services and GCCs, easing concerns around potential outsourcing restrictions. More than immediate relief, it restores confidence in cross-border technology collaboration and long-term investment planning.”

He added that renewed stability comes at a critical time for global enterprises. “This stability is critical at a time when enterprises are reassessing global delivery models and scaling high-value digital and engineering work from India.”