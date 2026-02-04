Fractal Analytics nearly halves IPO size to Rs 2,834 crore, sets price band at Rs 857-900

MUMBAI: Fractal Analytics, the first domestic artificial intelligence (AI) firm to get listed, has nearly halved its IPO size to just Rs 2,834 crore, down 42% from Rs 4,900 crore it sought to raise initially.

The company Wednesday pegged the post-issue at a valuation of Rs 14,450 crore and also trimmed the top band of its share price by 18% with the price band being fixed at Rs 857-900.

It has reduced its public issue size by 42% to Rs 2,834 crore in the RHP, compared to the Rs 4,900 crore outlined in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) last year.

According to Srikanth Velamakanni, co-founder and chief executive of Fractal, the move to lower the IPO size came from bankers and fund managers who advised the promoters to leave “a lot of money on the table for making the IPO attractive for people to invest and see results.”

The share price on the top end of the band was previously pegged at Rs 1,110 per share.

“At that price band, our investors said they would want to hold on, and stay on with us for much longer. As they didn’t want to sell much, we had to reduce the overall IPO size,” Velamakanni told reporters here Wednesday while announcing the price band.

“We have been trying to strike that balance between how low we can price versus the investors simply not willing to sell. So, finally we found this equilibrium,” Velamakanni said further.

Meanwhile, its GMP rose to 21% after the price bank announcement.

At present, Apax Partners-managed Quinag Bidco, TPG Fett Holdings, GLM Family Trust, and Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala will be the selling shareholders in the offer-for-sale.

Velamakanni and co-founder Pranay Agrawal will continue to hold on to their stakes post listing.