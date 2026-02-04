Mukesh Ambani says he's excited by India's startup ecosystem, sees potential for 100 new Reliances

Attributing this phase of growth to long-term, consistent policymaking, and a conservative and disciplined economic approach over the years, he said, “We’ve also had policy that was sustainable. We’ve had continuity in policy. We have also been conservative”.

Ambani also said he wants JioBlackRock AMC to turn the decades-old savings into long-term earnings, saying our long-standing culture of savings has not translated into productive wealth creation, opening up the opportunity for JioBlackRock to help channel household savings into investments.

He said the core opportunity for Jio BlackRock lies in encouraging a shift in household behaviour -- from simply accumulating savings to participating more actively in capital markets -- by offering accessible and credible investment avenues.

“We have saved consistently over the last five or six decades, but that has not been productive,” Ambani said, adding the core opportunity for the company lies in encouraging savers to become investors and offering them avenues to convert idle savings into income-generating assets.

“For us at Jio-BlackRock, the opportunity is to encourage Indians to save and give them the option to convert those savings into earnings,” he said, adding this transition requires preserving our savings mindset while moving away from what he described as a deficit-driven approach, arguing that broader access to investment opportunities should become a basic expectation rather than an exception.

Ambani also highlighted a shared philosophy between Reliance and BlackRock, recounting a conversation with Fink on the broader purpose of capital allocation.

“The purpose of BlackRock is not just to make short-term results or even returns for investors and shareholders. If that money is not put to work first for the betterment of society, then the job is not done. That is the Reliance philosophy too,” he said.