Probe ordered against IndiGo over alleged surge pricing after mass flight cancellations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered a detailed investigation into InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which operates IndiGo, over allegations that the airline cancelled a large number of flights in December 2025 and subsequently charged sharply higher fares to stranded passengers.

The antitrust regulator, in an order passed on 4th February, held that the allegations raised by Bengaluru-based flyer Kartikeya Rawal warrant a probe by the Director General (DG) to examine possible abuse of dominant position by the country’s largest airline. The regulator ordered the investigation report within a period of 90 days.

The complaint stems from events during the first week of December 2025, when IndiGo allegedly cancelled hundreds of flights, leaving lakhs of passengers stranded. The informant claimed that after cancelling its own services, IndiGo offered seats on the same routes at “much higher” fares, forcing passengers to either wait for days or pay steep prices for return travel.

Rawal cited his own experience of a cancelled Delhi–Goa–Bengaluru return booking on December 5, 2025, for which he had paid Rs 7,173. After the cancellation, he was unable to secure an alternative at reasonable rates and eventually travelled two days later on another IndiGo flight for Rs 17,000.

He alleged that the conduct amounted to abuse of dominance, arguing that fares during the disruption were significantly higher than historical averages and recent pricing trends.