Bharti Airtel's Q3 FY26 net profit falls 55% to Rs 6,630.5 crore

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom service provider, reported a 55% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,630.5 crore for the third quarter that ended in December 2025 (Q3 FY26).

The sharp year-on-year decline was primarily due to a net exceptional gain recorded in the same quarter last year, following the reclassification of Indus Towers from an associate to a subsidiary, which had boosted profits in Q3 FY25.

Despite the profit decline, Airtel posted strong operational performance. Quarterly revenue from operations rose 19.6% to Rs 53,982 crore, compared with Rs 45,129.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Airtel’s India revenues increased to Rs 39,226 crore, registering a 13.2 per cent year-on-year growth and a 1.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise.

The company’s consolidated EBITDA grew 25.2 per cent YoY to Rs 31,144 crore in Q3 FY26. The consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 57.7 per cent, while the India EBITDA margin improved to 60.4 per cent during the quarter.

“India mobile recorded sequential revenue growth of 1.9 per cent, driven by our focus on acquiring high-quality customers and a consistently improving portfolio mix. We added 4.4 million customers during the quarter, with an industry-leading ARPU of Rs 259,” said Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman, Bharti Airtel.