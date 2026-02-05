Bitcoin plunges up to 8% and South Korea's Kospi sinks nearly 4% in the latest tech-led sell-off

World shares retreated Thursday in Asia on heavy selling of technology stocks, while the price of bitcoin fell as much as 8%.

The latest round of jitters over high prices for tech shares sent South Korea's Kospi down nearly 4%. Oil prices sank more than $1 a barrel.

Bitcoin was trading near $71,000 early Thursday, down 7.3% after crashing to about $69,000 earlier in the day, according to CoinDesk. That's its lowest level since November 2024.

Cryptocurrencies like bitcoin have dropped after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, said in answer to questions in the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that he did not have the authority to order banks to buy such assets.

In share trading, Germany's DAX slipped 0.2% to 24,568.67 and the CAC 40 in Paris edged 0.2% higher to 8,278.99. Britain's FTSE 100 gave up 0.3% to 10,371.83.

The future for the S&P 500 was up 0.2% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1% lower.

In Asian trading, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.9% to 53,818.04, while the Kospi in South Korea skidded 3.9%, to 5,163.57.

Shares in South Korea's biggest company, Samsung Electronics, lost 5.9%. Chip maker SK Hynix plunged 6.7%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng regained early losses, closing 0.1% higher at 26,885.24. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 4,075.92.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4% to 8,889.20, while Taiwan's Taiex lost 1.5%.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% for its fifth modest loss in the last six days. The Dow rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite sank 1.5%.

More than twice as many stocks rose within the S&P 500 than fell, but sinking technology stocks weighed on the index for a second straight day.