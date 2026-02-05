Centre revamps startup recognition norms to widen eligibility, raises turnover thresholds

The Centre has revised the definition and recognition norms for startups, with a sharper focus on deep tech startups, through a notification issued by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday. The move seeks to widen the eligibility net for companies, especially those working on cutting-edge technologies, to qualify for official startup status.

Under the revised norms, a startup is defined as an entity within 10 years from the date of its incorporation or registration, with turnover in any financial year since incorporation not exceeding Rs 200 crore. For entities recognised as deep tech startups, the eligibility window has been extended to 20 years and the turnover threshold raised to Rs 300 crore for any such financial year.

The ministry has also issued separate guidelines for deep tech startups. To qualify, an entity must be developing solutions based on new or emerging scientific or engineering knowledge, incur higher expenditure on research and development, and either own or be in the process of creating significant novel intellectual property.