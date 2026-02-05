LIC net profit soars 17% to Rs 12,958 crore in Q3 of FY26, net premium income jumps 17.5%

MUMBAI: National insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has reported a healthy set of numbers with better sales and margins leading to 17% on-year growth in net profit at 12,958 crore for the December quarter. However, on a sequential basis, the bottom line soared over 28% from Rs 107,302 crore.

The state-owned company’s net premium income for the quarter increased 17.5% on-year to Rs 1,25,988.15 crore from Rs 1,07,302.3 crore a year ago and the total income also improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore. Sequentially, premium income declined marginally by 0.7% from Rs 126,930.04 crore, chief executive and managing director R Doraiswamy told reporters in a concall on Thursday.

"Consumers and companies in the life insurance industry have responded positively to the various initiatives of the government, especially to GST rate cuts. At LIC, we have further increased our performance by achieving higher and better parameters on volume growth as well as products and channel diversification," Doraiswamy added.

During the quarter, the net premium income of the insurer rose to Rs 1,25,613 crore from Rs 1,06,891 crore in the same period a year ago, while total income improved to Rs 2,33,984 crore from Rs 2,01,994 crore in the same period a year ago, he said.

The insurer paid a net commission of Rs 6,011 crore as against Rs 5,966 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

As regards new business, LIC garnered first-year premium of Rs 10,605 crore compared to Rs 7,285 crore in the same quarter a year ago.