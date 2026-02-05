Silver ETFs plunge up to 18% as futures fall 11%; gold ETFs down 5%

MUMBAI: Silver and gold exchange-traded funds (ETF) tumbled up to 18% and 5% respectively Thursday as the futures prices of these metals, tanked 11% and 3% respectively on MCX in morning trade. The prices have rebounded for the past two sessions following the over 30% and 12% slumps, which are the worst since the great fall in 1980, earlier this week.

Gold futures with April expiry fell around 3% to Rs 1,48,455/10 grams and the June contracts also fell around 3%, while silver futures with March expiry dropped 11% to Rs 2,39,000/ kg and the May contracts also fell 11%. Both these metals have crossed the Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh marks respectively last week.

Kotak silver ETF crashed around 18% to Rs 228.56, while Edelweiss fell more than 15% and 360 One, Mirae Asset, UTI, Axis, ICICI Prudential, HDFC and others fell 12-14% each.

Among the gold ETFs, Motilal Oswal declined around 5.5%; Edelweiss, Choice, Axis MF, DSP, ICICI Prudential, 360 One, SBI and few others fell around 5% each.

According to market experts, today's fall is driven mostly by profit booking after two days of gains.

According to Renisha Chainani, the head of research at gold trading platform Augmont, the crash is primarily due to easing geopolitical tensions coupled with renewed selling pressure and heightened volatility returned to precious-metal markets snapping a two-day rebound.

China’s gold ETFs saw record daily outflows, with nearly $1 billion withdrawn from major bullion-backed funds after the sharp price correction unsettled investor confidence.

On the geopolitical front, Iran–US talks are scheduled for Friday, while president Trump holding wide-ranging discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of a proposed April visit, following Xi’s recent virtual meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.