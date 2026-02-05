Silver ETFs plunge up to 18% as futures fall 11%; gold ETFs down 5%

MUMBAI: Silver and gold exchange-traded funds (ETF) tumbled up to 18% and 5% respectively Thursday as the futures prices of these metals, tanked 11% and 3% respectively on MCX in morning trade. The prices have rebounded for the past two sessions following the over 30% and 12% slumps, which are the worst since the great fall in 1980, earlier this week.
Gold futures with April expiry fell around 3% to Rs 1,48,455/10 grams and the June contracts also fell around 3%, while silver futures with March expiry dropped 11% to Rs 2,39,000/ kg and the May contracts also fell 11%. Both these metals have crossed the Rs 2 lakh and Rs 4 lakh marks respectively last week.
Kotak silver ETF crashed around 18% to Rs 228.56, while Edelweiss fell more than 15% and 360 One, Mirae Asset, UTI, Axis, ICICI Prudential, HDFC and others fell 12-14% each.
Among the gold ETFs, Motilal Oswal declined around 5.5%; Edelweiss, Choice, Axis MF, DSP, ICICI Prudential, 360 One, SBI and few others fell around 5% each.
According to market experts, today's fall is driven mostly by profit booking after two days of gains.
According to Renisha Chainani, the head of research at gold trading platform Augmont, the crash is primarily due to easing geopolitical tensions coupled with renewed selling pressure and heightened volatility returned to precious-metal markets snapping a two-day rebound.
China’s gold ETFs saw record daily outflows, with nearly $1 billion withdrawn from major bullion-backed funds after the sharp price correction unsettled investor confidence.
On the geopolitical front, Iran–US talks are scheduled for Friday, while president Trump holding wide-ranging discussions with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping ahead of a proposed April visit, following Xi’s recent virtual meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
She feels in the short term, gold prices are likely to remain weak and consolidate within the $4,550–5,100 range (Rs 1,40,000–1,60,000), while silver is also expected to trade weak and consolidate in the $74–91 range (Rs 2,35,000–2,85,000).
Markets are now focused on US non-farm payrolls data and final services PMI readings from major global economies, said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP--commodity Research at Kotak Securities. However, the analyst added the primary focus remains on Friday’s official US jobs report for signals on the timing of the next Federal Reserve rate cut.
“CME FedWatch currently shows no easing priced in until May, with June reflecting just a 44.1% probability of a 25 bps cut vc a 44.9% chance of rates being held unchanged,” Chainwala said.
The "flash crash" in gold and silver, triggered by a hawkish US Fed nominee and increased margin requirements, is viewed by many as a necessary cooling of "overbought" markets rather than a trend reversal, said Abhinav Tiwari, a research analyst at Bonanza.
He, however, noted that the long-term outlook remains structurally bullish, despite the volatility. “Record central bank buying, silver’s persistent supply deficit, and geopolitical tensions provide a solid floor,” he said.