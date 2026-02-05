Southern states led by Karnataka, Kerala gain the most from 16th FC awards, North doesn’t lose much either

MUMBAI: The Southern states, led by Karnataka and Kerala gain the most from the tax devolution formula in the 16th Finance Commission awards for fiscals 2027-31, though the panel has retained the vertical devolution of the Union taxes to the states at 41% of the divisible pool, in line with the previous awards, while Northern states do not gain they don’t lose either.

According to Aditi Nayar, the chief economist at Icra Ratings, this was made possible by making meaningful changes in the horizontal devolution framework which are expected to alter the inter-se distribution of resources among the states.

“The 16th commission has introduced a new criterion, ‘contribution to GDP’, with a 10% weight, replacing the tax and fiscal effort criteria. Alongside a reduction in the weight assigned to the area criterion to 10%, these changes are expected to benefit states with healthier economic management.

“Consequently, the share of 14 of 28 states in the divisible pool is set to increase during FY27–31, with Karnataka emerging as the largest gainer, followed by Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra, Assam and Maharashtra.

While the share of Karnataka has gone by 0.484 points to 4.131% from 3.647% for FY27, that of Kerala has gone up by 0.457% to 2.382% from 1.925%, Gujarat (0.277%, 3.755%, 3.478%, respectively), Haryana (0.268%, 1.361%, 1.093% respectively), Punjab (0.189%, 1.996%, 1.807% respectively), Andhra (0.17%, 4.217%, 4.047% respectively), Assam (0.013%, 3.258%, 3.128% respectively), and Maharashtra at (0.124%, 6.441%, 6.317% respectively).