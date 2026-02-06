Forex reserves soar by $14.6 billion to take overall kitty to nearly $725 billion

The roaring gold prices came in handy for the Reserve Bank to shore up the foreign exchange reserves to a massive $14.595 billion, taking the overall kitty closer to $725 billion for the week to January 30, with the yellow metal crossing $5,600 an ounce in the international markets.

The country holds more than 810 tonnes in gold reserves, most of which is held in domestic vaults.

The $725 billion forex stockpile makes the country the fifth largest in terms of forex reserves, which can fund over 11 months of import cover.

The forex reserves surged by $14.361 billion to a new all-time high of $723.774 billion for the week to January 30, led by a dramatic increase in the gold reserves valuation, which soared to $137.683 billion during the week, while foreign currency assets slightly decreased, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the forex kitty had increased by $8.053 billion to $709.413 billion, surging past the earlier all-time high of $704.89 billion recorded in the week to September 27, 2024. This was also buoyed by the rise in the value of the gold reserves that jumped by $5.635 billion to $123.088 billion.

For the reporting week, foreign currency assets, which are the major component of the reserves, decreased by $493 million to $562.392 billion, the data released by the central bank showed Friday.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

While the value of gold reserves soared by $14.595 billion, those of the special drawing rights rose $216 million to $18.953 billion and the reserve position with the IMF also rose $44 million to $4.746 billion.

During the monetary policy announcement, governor Sanjay Malhotra had said at the current level of $723.8 billion, the foreign exchange stockpile can provide a merchandise import cover of more than 11 months.