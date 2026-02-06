IDBI Bank sale nearing completion; Kotak, Emirates NBD, Fairfax to place final bids next week

MUMBAI: After years in the making, the government is set to complete the divestment of its stake in the already privatised IDBI Bank next month, with the three bidders -- Kotak Mahindra Bank, Emirates NBD Bank, and Fairfax India Holdings -- set to submit their final bids next week for the 61% stake that’s on offer.

The sale process involves approvals from the divestment department Dipam, the inter-ministerial group and the finance ministry, with the government set to pocket at least Rs 33,000 crore from the sale, according to sources.

The government and Life Insurance Corporation jointly hold a 94.7% stake in the bank, while the rest is with the public.

“The bids will be placed to the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam) in the finance ministry by next week,” a source in the know of the development told TNIE Friday.

It may be noted that Emirates NBD had in August picked up a 60% stake in the mid-sized private sector lender RBL Bank for $3 billion. Yet it is interested in another asset.

While the government is expecting to fetch a revenue of about Rs 33,000 crore for its 30.48% stake in bank. LIC is offloading a 30.24% stake.

"The entire process will be completed in FY26," the source said.

In a post-budget media interaction on February 1, Dipam secretary Arunish Chawla had said the strategic divestment of IDBI Bank had moved to the third phase–-meaning technical and financial bids have been invited.

"Before the end of the current financial year, we will be able to give further information in this matter," Chawla had said.

The proposal for the sale of IDBI Bank was first floated in February 2020, while a request for proposal was sent only in October 2022.