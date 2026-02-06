NSE kicks off listing process by forming IPO panel; net profit plunges 37%

MUMBAI: After securing the go-ahead from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi) after waiting for a decade, the largest bourse NSE has kicked off the listing, with its board forming a panel to oversee the IPO process Friday, which is likely to be over Rs 23,000 crore.

The NSE board considered and approved undertaking an initial public offering through an offer-for-sale of equity shares of face value of Re 1 by the existing shareholders, in accordance with applicable laws and subject to receipt of applicable regulatory and other approvals.

In view of the above, the governing board of the company has approved the re-constitution of the IPO committee for undertaking and facilitating the IPO process which will only be an OFS, the exchange said in a statement Friday.

The re-constituted IPO committee comprises Tablesh Pandey as the chairman who is also a non-independent director on the board of the exchange; Srinivas Injeti, member (public interest director), Mamata Biswa, member (public interest director), Justice (Retd.) Abhilasha Kumari, member (public interest director) G Sivakumar, member (public interest director) and Ashishkumar Chauhan, member (managing director & CEO) of the bourse, the statement added.

The committee will spearhead the listing process, beginning with finalising the criteria for appointing merchant bankers and legal advisors to prepare the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) which is likely to be filed by March, a source said, adding the NSE will be offloading 4.5% of shares through the OFS, worth over Rs 23,000 crore.

At the current price of around Rs 2,000 per share in the grey market, the issue size could be around Rs 23,000 crore.