RBI confident of comfortably managing record govt borrowing of Rs 17.2 trillion in next fiscal

Dismissing concerns about gross higher market borrowing of Rs 17.2 trillion, the governor said, “A better way to look at the government borrowing is the net borrowing, which is just about Rs 20,000 crore more than the current fiscal. With 10% nominal GDP growth and a larger budget size of Rs 53.6 trillion, which is up 8% over the current fiscal, managing additional Rs 20,000 crore in net borrowing is not at a pr0blem because in the current fiscal the net borrowing is Rs 11.53 trillion which will be Rs 11.73 trillion."

He said, “The gross borrowing of Rs 17.2 trillion of course looks higher but you also have to look at the higher redemption to the tune of over Rs 5.5 trillion coming up through the course of next fiscal. But net borrowing is what one should be really looking at to determine the real liquidity condition in the market.”

Malhotra added, “We will continue to provide ample liquidity as is required to meet the productive needs of the economy. We will also ensure that the monetary policy transmission happens in all markets--not only in the overnight markets, but also in the money markets, the government securities markets, corporate bonds market, credit markets.”

He explained, "So whatever we do with regard to liquidity is keeping this overarching goal in mind. Now you know that we have a number of tools for enhancing liquidity such as the OMOs, long term and short term VRRs, VRRRs, so as to be able to ensure that we give liquidity and we keep the overnight liquidity at the policy level rates. That is the immediate target."

He said, "We can also use the T-bills route to fund the government borrowings and not just selling dated securities, which will help in managing the yield curve better. Also the budgeted numbers for small savings are also, you know, quite conservative."

Deputy governor Swaminathan J chipped in with a historic perspective on rising government borrowing. "Till FY2008, we borrowed Rs 1.9 trillion each year. Two years later, in FY10, we borrowed Rs 5.8 trillion, which was three times the gross-borrowing. Was that managed well? Yes that was managed. Again in FY21, we borrowed about Rs 7 trillion. In two years' time, we borrowed Rs 15 trillions each. So if you compare to that the increase is nothing significant at all. I am certain we will be able to manage government borrowing quite efficiently," he said.