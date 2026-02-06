RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

MUMBAI: As expected, the Reserve Bank-led monetary policy committee has unanimously voted to stay put with the existing repo rates to hold back its fire power for a later occasion citing the gathering clouds on the external front on one hand and the robust domestic growth on the other.

Accordingly the panel left the key policy repo rates unchanged at 5.25% and also has left the monetary policy stance unchanged. This equals the repo cuts and leaving rates unchanged in four equal MpC meetings whereby it has slashed the repo four times in February, April(25 bps each), June ( an unconventional and a first 50 bps rate cut) and another 25 bps in the December 2025 review, taking the cumulative repo cuts to 125 bps and many Mint Road watchers consider the present rate of 5.25% as the terminal rate for the midterm unless incoming dataprints call for rate actions in either way.