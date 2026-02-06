RBI to compensate Rs 25,000 or 70% of small-value digital frauds

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has said the central bank will pay 70% of the small value money or up to Rs 25,000 lost in fraudulent transactions without any questions being asked to the customer for the first time instances.

During the customary post-policy presser here Friday, when the central bank left the key policy rates unchanged, he said the rest of the 30% of the loss will be equally shared by the customer (15%) and the bank to ensure there all the parties have their skin in the game.

This announcement is among a number of measures the central bank announced for better customer protection and digital payments safety as part of the regulatory measures including stricter guidelines on mis-selling, loan recovery, and customer liability, announced during the policy announcement.

“A discussion paper will soon be released to ensure stronger digital payment security measures,” Malhotra said.

According to the official RBI data, banks reported 13,469 fraud cases related to card and internet-based transactions during fiscal 2025, involving losses of Rs 520 crore, which was massively lower than the 29,080 cases and losses of Rs 1,457 crore in the previous financial year.

“Introducing a framework to compensate customers up to an amount of Rs 25,000 for losses incurred in fraudulent transactions,” the governor said, adding this will be done upon asking no questions including whether the affected customer has shared the OTP or not.

“Even if the customer has shared the OTP and if the incidence of fraud was first time,” the customer is eligible for the compensation, less than 15% of the total loss,” the governor clarified.

The governor further said a vast majority to the tune 65% of the digital frauds are worth less than Rs 55,000.

"There is a framework which we will be taking out for compensation of small frauds because we have observed while in value, they constitute small proportion, but in numbers 65% have less than Rs 55,000 in terms of amount," Malhotra noted in his post-MPC press briefing.