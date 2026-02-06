Stocks rebound though tech stocks still suffer

LONDON: US and European stock markets recovered Friday following a tech stocks rout triggered by growing unease about the billions being spent on artificial intelligence.

Oil prices jumped higher after the United States announced new sanctions to curb Iran's oil exports moments after the adversaries wrapped up a day of indirect talks in Oman.

The recent tech selloff has hit other risk assets, with bitcoin falling further and wiping out all the gains built up since Donald Trump's US presidential election win.

The digital currency had plunged near $60,000 before paring losses, and has shed nearly half its value since touching a record high above $126,000 in October.

Wall Street's main equity indices pushed higher on Friday, with the blue-chip Dow setting a fresh all-time high and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing 1.5 percent.

"After Thursday’s rout, another recovery is on the cards for markets today," said XTB research director Kathleen Brooks.

However not all tech stocks were bouncing back.

Shares in Amazon shares dived 7.7 percent after the computing and retail titan reported strong sales but significantly boosted tech-spending estimates after markets closed on Thursday.

"It's been a week from hell for tech stocks as AI spending plans caused upset across global markets," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.