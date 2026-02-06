Stocks waver as worries build over billions being spent on Artificial intelligence

London: European stock markets mostly recovered Friday after a mixed performance in Asia following a rout among technology heavyweights on Wall Street, triggered by growing unease about the billions being spent on artificial intelligence.

The selling hit other assets, with Bitcoin falling further and wiping out all the gains built up since Donald Trump's US presidential election win.

The digital currency plunged near $60,000 before paring losses, and has shed around half its value since touching a record high above $126,000 in October.

Frankfurt and London both gained while the CAC 40 in Paris was flat, pulled down by Jeep maker Stellantis after it warned of a 22 billion euro write-down after admitting it misjudged the industry's shift to electric vehicles.

Stellantis shares plunged 25 percent to 6.12 euros, and are now down around 80 percent over the past two years.

Equity markets in Asia tracked Wall Street losses as concerns grew about the wisdom of pumping vast sums into AI with little clarity on the timing of returns.

Seoul -- which had led the region's January rally thanks to its heavy tech weighting -- ended 1.4 percent lower.

"It's been a week from hell for tech stocks as AI spending plans caused upset across global markets," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

Investor caution remained high during the earnings season, as Amazon and Google parent Alphabet both outlined ballooning spending plans this week.