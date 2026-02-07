India protected farm interests, no GM imports: Goyal on US trade framework

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said India has made no concessions in the interim trade framework with the United States that would hurt domestic farmers, seeking to counter concerns raised by some trade experts over agricultural tariff cuts.

"Agricultural products from Indian farmers will be exported to the United States at zero duty. At the same time, no tariff concessions have been granted for agricultural products from US farmers entering the Indian market," Goyal said.

"We’ve not done anything that could affect the farmers of India. No genetically modified items will be imported to India. No relief or concession has been given on dairy, maize, soya meal, sugar, millets, citrus fruits," the commerce minister added.