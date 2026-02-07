Morgan Stanley re-rates Dalal Street, sees Sensex at 1,07,000 by December in bullish scenario

MUMBAI: The Wall Street major Morgan Stanley has said the country’s hawkish macro environment after the pandemic is now easing, with stock markets set for a re-rating. It sees the benchmark Sensex at 1,07,000 by this December in a bull case scenario, 95,000 in base case and 76,000 in a bear rally.

The Sensex is at 83,580 after a sharp fall of over 2% spooked by the record government borrowing of Rs 17.2 trillion and more than doubling of the taxes on futures and options to 0.05% from 0.02% earlier.

This bullish note comes after foreign funds ripped the market of $19 billion in 2025 and another $4 billion so far this year.

Reflation efforts by the Reserve Bank and the government through rate cuts (125 bps so far since last February), bank deregulation and liquidity infusion, sustaining capital expenditure, tax cuts and relatively stimulating budget are set to accelerate the growth cycle, Morgan Stanley's equity strategists Ridham Desai and Nayant Parekh said in a note Friday, adding they see a sharp turn in earnings growth over the coming months.

"The trade deals and thawing of relations with China add to the booster mix," they said, adding, “Dalal Street enjoys a rare combination of inexpensive relative valuations, poor trailing performance, strong policy stimulus and a consequent growth upcycle, an undervalued currency, weak foreign positioning and potentially a new buyback cycle.”