RBI to roll out risk-based premium model for deposit insurance from April

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said it will replace the flat-rate deposit insurance premium with a risk-based framework from April, aiming to reward stronger banks and encourage better risk management and also lowering premium costs for stronger institutions.

The central bank has also introduced a vintage incentive under the new framework.

In a late Friday night statement, the Reserve Bank announced the introduction of a risk-based premium framework for deposit insurance, which will come into effect from April 1. The framework, which replaces the flat-rate premium system in place since 1962, will be reviewed at least once every three years.

Currently, banks pay a uniform premium of 12 paise per Rs 100 of assessable deposits. While the flat-rate system is easy to administer, it does not differentiate between banks based on their financial soundness.

Under the new framework, banks will be classified into four risk categories—A, B, C and D— with category A representing the lowest risk. Premium rates will range from 8 paise to 12 paise per Rs 100 of assessable deposits, offering a discount of up to 33.3% to the strongest banks.

The risk categorisation will be based on the latest available audited financial year-end data and supervisory ratings, the central bank said, adding banks will be required to pay the insurance premium in advance for the first half of FY27 by May 31, based on assessable deposits as of March 31.