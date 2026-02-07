SBI net soars 24.5% to a record Rs 21,028 cr, NII jumps 9%; NPA at two decadal low

MUMBAI: State Bank of India, the nation’s largest lender with a business of over Rs 103 trillion, has reported its best-ever standalone quarterly profit of Rs 21,028 crore for the December quarter, registering a growth of 24.5% on-year, and partly aided by a reduction in expenses as well as a Rs 2,200-crore special dividend boost from its IPO-bound mutual fund subsidiary, apart from the boost from a lower bad loan ratio that has fallen to a two decadal low.

The bottomline, which makes the bank the most profitable company in the country for the seventh consecutive quarters (Reliance, which used to be the most profitable firm for long, comes a distant second with a consolidated net of Rs 18,645 crore while the standalone is only Rs 16,507 crore) was also helped by better recoveries and upgrades both help the bank claw back the provisions made earlier into the profit of the reporting quarter.

Addressing the media at the bank’s headquarters here Saturday, chairman CS Setty said, “at Rs 21,028 crore this is the highest-ever quarterly profit booked by the bank, and the quarter also saw the bank’s total business crossing Rs 100 trillion, which Rs 57 trillion are liabilities and Rs 46 trillion are assets taking the total to Rs 103 trillion.”

The net profit was a low Rs 16,891 crore in the corresponding period last year.

On a consolidated basis, SBI posted a 14.08% rise in its profit at Rs 21,876.04 crore for the quarter up from Rs 19,175.35 crore in the corresponding quarter previous financial year. And the consolidated income rose 10.60% to Rs 1,85,648.33 crore from Rs 1,67,853.57 crore.