CBDT seeks public feedback on draft I-T rules, updates perquisite limits and ‘accountant’ definition

NEW DELHI: Rationalisation of long-standing perquisite thresholds and a clearer definition of who qualifies as an ‘Accountant’ for certification purposes are among the key changes reflected in the draft Income-tax Rules and Forms released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Income-tax Act, 2025.

The draft Rules propose revisions to outdated limits such as tax-free at-work meals and gifts received from employers, aligning them more closely with present-day economic realities. Another significant change is the definition of ‘Accountant’ for certifications under the new law. The revised rules specify that only individual professionals with at least 10 years of experience and annual receipts exceeding Rs 50 lakh in the preceding year would qualify. For partners in firms providing accountancy or valuation services, the firm’s annual receipts in the preceding year must exceed Rs 3 crore.

These changes form part of the proposed Income-tax Rules and related Forms under the Income-tax Act, 2025, which will come into force from 1 April 2026.

As part of a wider consultative exercise before final notification, the draft Rules and Forms have been uploaded on the official Income Tax Department website. A dedicated utility on the e-filing portal has also been launched to collect structured feedback from taxpayers, professionals, and other stakeholders.