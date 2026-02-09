Cybersecurity breaches are top risk factor for India Inc: FICCI-EY's 2026 survey

BENGALURU: Cybersecurity breaches have emerged as the biggest threat to organisational performance in India, according to the FICCI-EY Risk Survey 2026, with 51% of companies identifying it as their top risk. The survey highlights how growing pressures from technology, governance, geopolitics and workforce challenges are reshaping business priorities across sectors.

The report, titled "Risk outlook – A compass to India’s risk landscape", is based on inputs from senior leaders across industries and examines risks affecting pricing, supply chains, talent strategies and technology investments. It finds that risk management is no longer viewed as a standalone function but is becoming central to overall business strategy.

After cybersecurity, changing customer demands and expectations rank as the second-highest risk, cited by 49% of respondents. Geopolitical events follow closely at 48%, underlining the impact of global uncertainty on Indian businesses.

Technology-related risks feature strongly in the findings. About 61% of respondents say rapid technological change and digital disruption are affecting their competitive position, while the same proportion see cyber-attacks and data breaches as major financial and reputational threats. More than half of those surveyed point to risks such as data theft and insider fraud, and many admit they are struggling to keep up with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.