IDBI Bank sale: Just two foreign bidders in the fray as Kotak quits the race

MUMBAI: With Kotak Mahindra Bank formally exiting the bidding process for the 61% stake in IDBI Bank being divested by the government and LIC, the contest has narrowed to just two foreign bidders—Fairfax Holdings, led by Canadian NRI businessman Prem Watsa, and UAE government-owned Emirates NBD, which recently acquired a 60% stake in RBL Bank.

The Kotak announcement late Friday led to the IDBI stocks getting hammered in morning trade, tanking more than to Rs 102.91 from the previous close Rs 106.68. However, the bank’s shares have risen 40% in the last 12 months.

Arunish Chawla, the secretary in charge of the divestment process, had Friday confirmed in an X post Friday night that the financial bid have been submitted but did not disclose how many bidders are in or naming them. He further said the bids will be assessed according to the prescribed procedure.

While for Kotak, quitting the IDBI race reportedly on valuation concerns, only weakens its bid to make a strong comeback. Since the founder Uday Kotak left the bank months before his term was to end in late 2021, the bank has been struggling on every parameter, especially on its storied asset quality front. Buying a bank like IDBI which has a large franchise was sure-shot way to scale up his bank. While IDBI share rose 40% this fiscal, Kotak has just inched up 8%.

Submission of final financial bids from shortlisted bidders moves the transaction into its decisive evaluation phase now. Now the financial bids will be evaluated by the inter-ministerial group and the highest bidder will be identified after the evaluation, following which the proposal will move through the required approval process, including consideration by the Cabinet.

The government is confident of completing the process within this fiscal which may fetch at least Rs 33,000 crore to it.