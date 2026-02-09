Mutual fund stock ownership at all-time high of 11.1%, FPI share falls to 13-year low of 16.6% in Q3

MUMBAI: Mutual funds have continued to narrow the gap with foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in stock ownership, reaching an all-time high of 11.10% in the December quarter, up from 10.94% in the previous quarter. This was the tenth consecutive quarter of increase, while that of FPIs declined to a 13-year low of 16.60% from 16.68% in the September quarter.

Reflecting the high volatility in the market, the ownership share of retail investors fell to a four-year low of 7.25% from 7.45% during the reporting period, according to data collated by Prime Database.

The gap between the two largest owners of domestic equities has nearly halved in the last three years alone from 10.51% as of December 2022 and from a peak of 20.70% in March 2015 when the MF share was just 3.56%.

But it has to be noted that being net sellers from the market the whole of last year—ripping the markets of close to $19 billion—it's natural that their ownership share was bound to hit new lows.

“While the share of FPIs further declined to a 13-year low of 16.60% as of December 2025 (down from 16.68% as of September 2025), the share of MFs reached yet another all-time high of 11.10% as of December 2025 (up from 10.94% as of September 2025), making it the tenth consecutive quarter of increase,” the agency said Monday.