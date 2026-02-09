RBI guv launches financial literacy week

MUMBAI: Governor Sanjay Malhotra has launched the 11th edition of the Reserve Bank’s financial literacy week on the theme ‘KYC– Your first step to safe banking’.

The top management and regional heads of the Reserve Bank, Nabard and heads of select commercial banks participated in the event here Monday, the central bank said in a statement, which added that the central bank has, since 2016, been organising the financial literacy week every year.

Addressing the gathering, the governor underscored the significance of KYC for safe, secure, and inclusive banking.

He also urged the banks to utilise FLW to spread awareness among their customers on the importance and ease of KYC and re-KYC, the role of the Central KYC records registry (CKYCR) in simplifying customer onboarding, and the need to remain vigilant against KYC-related frauds and misuse of accounts.

The FLW 2026 will be observed during February 9-13, across the country. As part of this focused financial awareness drive, RBI will undertake multimedia campaigns on the theme of the FLW. Banks have also been advised to disseminate information and create awareness among their customers.