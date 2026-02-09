SBI roars 7% to all-time high on record earnings; mcap tops Rs 10 tln; brokerages ups price target steeply

MUMBAI: The shares of State Bank of India (SBI) surged 7% to a lifetime intraday high of Rs 1,141 on Monday after the lender reported its highest-ever quarterly profit for the December quarter, beating Street expectations. The rally lifted SBI’s market capitalization beyond Rs 10 trillion, making it only the sixth Indian company to cross this milestone. Following the strong earnings performance, several brokerages raised their price targets for the stock.

The bank's management has also raised loan growth guidance for FY26 to 13-15% from the earlier 12-14% as the bank has seen a sharp uptick in the corporate credit which rose close to 14% in the quarter. The nation’s largest lender had Saturday reported a strong 24.49% jump in net income at Rs 21,028.15 crore. This is the highest-ever quarterly net income reported by the banking behemoth whose business crossed Rs 103 trillion.

With Rs 10,50,900 crore in market cap, SBI becomes sixth domestic company to cross the Rs 10-trillion-mcap-milestone, making it the fifth most-valued firm. Still this is close to 60% lower than HDFC Bank’s Rs 15.982 trillion mcap, which is the second most valued company after Reliance which has the highest valuation of Rs 19.80 trillion. Bharti Airtel comes third with Rs 12.47 trillion, TCS at fourth with Rs 10.675 trillion, and ICICI Bank at Rs 10.08 trillion.