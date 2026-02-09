Worldwide sovereign cloud IaaS spending to rise 36% in 2026: Gartner

Worldwide sovereign cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) spending is expected to increase by 36% to $80 billion in 2026, according to Gartner. The rise shows growing global interest in keeping data, technology and digital value within national borders.

Gartner said the increase is being driven largely by rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over digital dependence. “As geopolitical tensions rise, organisations outside the US and China are investing more in sovereign cloud IaaS to gain digital and technological independence,” said Rene Buest, senior director analyst at Gartner. “The goal is to keep wealth generation within their own borders to strengthen the local economy.”

Governments are expected to remain the biggest buyers of sovereign cloud services as they seek to meet digital sovereignty requirements. Regulated industries and organisations managing critical infrastructure, including energy, utilities and telecommunications, are also forecast to increase spending. “Governments will remain the main buyers to meet digital sovereignty needs, followed by regulated industries and critical infrastructure organisations,” Buest said.