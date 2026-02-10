After Mahindra, Tata Motors bags mega order to supply vehicles in Indonesia

Indian automakers are winning big contracts in Indonesia. After Mahindra & Mahindra bagged its biggest order of 35,000 units, rival automaker Tata Motors has secured its largest order ever of 70,000 vehicles in Indonesia. The two homegrown auto majors will deliver vehicles to the Indonesian state‑owned enterprise Agrinas Pangan Nusantara.

PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Tata Motors, on Tuesday announced that 70,000 vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an enterprise which focuses on modernising agricultural supply chains, empowering rural cooperatives and advancing national food security initiatives.

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle (CV) company, will supply 35,000 units each of the Yodha (pick-up) and the Ultra T.7 (truck), to its subsidiary PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia. The subsidiary will then supply the vehicles to the Indonesian firm.

Through the Koperasi Desa and Kelurahan Merah Putih Project, major strategic projects of Indonesia, the vehicles will support Indonesia’s broader nation‑building efforts by strengthening rural connectivity, livelihoods and economic resilience, said Tata Motors in a statement.