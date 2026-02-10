AI agents won’t hit IT services pricing yet, says Happiest Minds

Happiest Minds Technologies said concerns about AI agents hurting IT services pricing are premature, adding that deploying such tools still requires integration, workflow and security work from services firms.

Speaking to TNIE, the management of Happiest Minds said while AI and generative AI (GenAI) are becoming part of everyday technology work, they are not yet disrupting the core economics of IT services in the way some market fears indicate.

Addressing recent volatility in technology stocks triggered by the launch of agents such as Anthropic Claude, the company said statements around autonomous agents replacing large parts of IT services need to be examined more closely.

“All the transactions that these agents would conduct and the data they generate have to go somewhere. The current systems being used also need that data to be exposed and utilised. There is a security element involved, as well as a process and workflow element,” said Joseph Anantharaju, Co-Chairman & CEO of Happiest Minds.

In addition, workflows, processes and compliance requirements need to be built around these tools before they can be used at scale. This, he said, creates fresh work for IT services firms rather than eliminating the need for them. Anantharaju added that some of the recent statements from global AI companies were “a little bit of a self-serving statement”, aimed at putting their platforms at the centre of attention. In practical terms, he said, customers still need service providers to make these technologies usable in real business environments.