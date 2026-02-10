Carlyle picks up 45% in Edelweiss housing finance unit for Rs 2,100 crore

MUMBAI: Edelweiss Financial Services has said that the US-based asset manager Carlyle group has agreed to pick up 45% of the company’ subsidiary Nido Home Finance for Rs 2,100 crore, which over time will go up to 73%.

The announcement along with robust earnings saw the shares of the parent Edelweiss soaring 9% on Tuesday.

The company said its net profit more than doubled to Rs 264 crore on-year despite a marginal 3.4% fall in interest income.

The Carlyle investment includes acquisition of a 45% stake and a primary equity capital infusion of Rs 1,500 crore in the Edelweiss unit. With this deal, Carlyle joins the likes of Blackstone and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in betting on the booming domestic housing finance sector.

At the end of the deal, investment funds affiliated with Carlyle Asia Partners will hold about 73% of Nido, Edelweiss added.

Last year, Carlyle had sold its decade-old investments in PNB Housing Finance and Yes Bank.

"Established in 2010, Nido is a leading affordable housing finance company, and mass-market segments. Nido operates a network of branches, serving over 800 sub-districts, and has a loan book of Rs 4,804 crore," the statement said.