Gold ETFs outshine equities as inflows double to Rs 24,040 cr in January: AMFI

The breath-taking rally in gold prices in January when it crossed the $5,600/oz-mark had the inflows into gold ETFs soaring two times to Rs 24,040 crore which more than equals the inflows into equity oriented funds, in a first for the segment. In the previous months this was only Rs 11,647 crore, while equity funds gathered just about Rs 24,028 crore down 14% on-month, marking the second straight month of declines.

The gold ETF milestone marks one of the strongest monthly endorsements of bullion by domestic investors in recent years and year-to-date, gold ETFs have alone attracted Rs 61,000 crore, suggesting sustained investor interest in precious metals as an asset class at a time when equity markets remain volatile, according to the latest Amfi data released Tuesday.

The surge stands out against October and September levels of Rs 7,743 crore and Rs 8,363 crore respectively, highlighting a clear acceleration in investor interest in gold alongside broader portfolio allocations. The strong performance of gold ETFs also push total net inflows across ETFs and overseas-oriented fund categories to Rs 39,954.63 crore in January, up from Rs 26,723.24 crore in December.

According to the data from the World Gold Council, January itself accounted for 12.5% of total gold ETF assets under management in the domestic market. Gold ETF holdings worldwide remain near a more than three-year high, even after a pullback in prices last week, as the drivers behind the blistering rally--including elevated geopolitical risk and waning confidence in sovereign bonds and currencies — remain in place.

While equity mutual funds continued to fall for the second straight month, attracting 14% lesser inflows at Rs 24,028 crore in January on top of a 6.2% decline in the previous month, amid market volatility and a cautious stance by investors, silver ETFs saw Rs 9,463 crore inflows, highlighting the rising interest of investors in exchange-traded products that are not equities. Collectively, these two funds saw inflows of Rs 33,503 crore in January.