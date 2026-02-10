In China, consumerism trumps nationalism despite tensions with US and Japan

HONG KONG: In China, consumerism appears to outweigh nationalism regardless of how testy relations have become in recent diplomatic spats with countries like Japan and the United States.

It has been common practice for the ruling Communist Party to whip up nationalist sentiment and deploy propaganda condemning countries deemed to be violating China's stance on territorial issues as Taiwan and Tibet. At times, Beijing targets companies that make ideological missteps in their maps or advertising.

In the past, friction with Japan and the United States has led to calls for mass boycotts, protests in the streets or even vandalism on embassies or restaurants. These days, pure nationalism appears not to resonate so much with Chinese consumers accustomed to making their own personal consumption choices.

"Chinese consumers, especially urban middle-class and younger demographics, are not making everyday purchasing decisions based on nationalism," said Jacob Cooke, CEO of Beijing-based consultancy WPIC Marketing + Technologies.

Japan still sells despite tensions

Beijing reacted with outrage to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comment, not long after she took office in October, that an attack on Taiwan, the self-ruled island China claims as its territory, might require a military intervention by Tokyo.

Chinese officials have condemned the remark and moved to restrict some trade with Japan. Warnings to Chinese travelers not to visit Japan, an ultra-popular destination, have had a notable impact on its tourism industry.

Be that as it may, huge crowds turned up to the opening of an outlet of Sushiro at a Shanghai mall in December.

The Japan-based conveyor-belt sushi chain has become a smash success since it opened its first branch in mainland China in 2021.

"It tastes good," said Edith Xiao, a 23-year-old university student who lined up outside a Sushiro restaurant in a Beijing mall for more than half an hour to get in. "The quality of the ingredients is guaranteed."

Xiao is also a fan of the Japanese manga and anime series Chiikawa, whose cherubic, hamster-like cartoon character is popular among Chinese.

The broader state of China-Japan relations has had little impact on her own consumption of Japanese culture or restaurants, she said.

"It's just statements made by leaders. It doesn't represent a change in the attitude of people of the country," she explained.